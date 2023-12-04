Eicher Motors stock jumps 7% to record high, crosses ₹4,000 mark; here's why
In November, the shares jumped 18.25%, registering the largest monthly gain in 3 years. The premium bike market is largely dominated by Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield, the oldest motorcycle brand.
In a significant milestone, the shares of Eicher Motors, part of the Nifty 50 index, crossed the ₹4,000 apiece mark for the first time in today's session, recording a new all-time high of ₹4,164.90 apiece, up by 7%.
