Eid ul adha 2024: Will Indian stock market remain open for trading tomorrow?
The Indian market has a total of 15 holidays scheduled for the calendar year 2024.
Stock market holidays: Stock market exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for trading on Monday, June 17, in observance of Bakri Id. This closure affects all segments, including equity, derivatives, and SLB. Normal trading will resume on Tuesday, June 18.
