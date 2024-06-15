Eid-ul-adha 2024: Is the Indian market shut on Monday for Bakri Eid?
Indian stock market closed on Monday, June 17 for Bakri Id, with normal trading resuming on June 18. There's a total of 15 market holidays in 2024. Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty 50 closed higher on Friday, June 14, led by auto and consumer durable sectors.
Stock Market Holiday: The Indian stock market will be closed for trading on Monday, June 17, in observance of Bakri Id. This closure includes all segments such as equity, derivatives, and SLB segments. Normal trading will resume on Tuesday, June 18.
