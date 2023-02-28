Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Eight Adani Group shares trade in the green, Adani Ent up nearly 9%
Stocks of eight out of ten listed firms of the Adani Group were trading in the green on Tuesday, with the flagship Adani Enterprises rising nearly 9 per cent as the conglomerate said it plans to prepay or repay share-backed loans worth between $690 million and $790 million by end of March 2023.

The empire, whose business interests span from sea-ports to airports, edible oil and commodities, energy, and cement to data centres, has taken a drubbing on the bourses following the 24 January report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research labelling charges of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The Adani Group has vehemently dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Seven listed Adani group of companies lost over $140 billion in market value since the bombshell report.

Adani Group stocks recover

Shares of Adani Group's flagship, Adani Enterprises jumped 8.81 per cent to trade at 1,298.60 on the NSE after staging a sharp recovery from intra-day lows.

 

Shares of Adani Wilmar were trading at 355.20 apiece, up 3.20 per cent, Adani Green Energy rose by 2.48 per cent to 473.90, and Adani Ports was up by 3.86 per cent to 584.70 apiece.

NDTV rose by 3.70 per cent to 187.90 per share, Adani Power by 3.15 per cent to 143.90, Ambuja Cements by 4.38 per cent to 344.15 and ACC by 2.75 per cent to 1,741.00.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Transmission tumbled 3.38 per cent to 653.50 apiece. Adani Total Gas was locked at their 4.99 per cent lower circuit limits.

On Tuesday, shares swung between gains and losses, as gains in auto and media stocks were mostly offset by a slide in metals, ahead of the domestic GDP data for the December quarter.

The Nifty 50 index fell 0.13% to 17,370.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged 0.10% lower to 59,225.81 as of 11:02 a.m. IST. Both benchmarks traded between 0.3% gains and 0.3% losses during the session.

The majority of the Adani Group firms had ended lower on Monday.

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
