Eight Adani Group shares trade in the green, Adani Ent up nearly 9%
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Transmission tumbled 3.38 per cent to ₹653.50 apiece. Adani Total Gas was locked at their 4.99 per cent lower circuit limits
Stocks of eight out of ten listed firms of the Adani Group were trading in the green on Tuesday, with the flagship Adani Enterprises rising nearly 9 per cent as the conglomerate said it plans to prepay or repay share-backed loans worth between $690 million and $790 million by end of March 2023.
