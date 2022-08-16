Eight crises that provided key lessons for the Fed

In the fall of 2021 the Fed began pivoting to a more hawkish stance. By July 2022 the FOMC had raised the funds rate to a target range of 2.25% to 2.5%—and told the markets to expect much more to come. And yet inflation is still above 6%, more than triple the Fed’s 2% target. That has raised hard questions about what policymakers could have done better and how they can regain their standing as stewards of stability in the months and years ahead.