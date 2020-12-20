Eight of top-10 companies add 1.25 lakh crore in m-cap; HDFC, TCS top gainers

New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valued domestic companies together added ₹1,25,229.25 crore in market valuation past week in-line with a bullish broader market trend, with HDFC, TCS and Bajaj Finance emerging as the biggest gainers.

Over the past week, the BSE benchmark gained 861.68 points or 1.86 per cent.

Only Reliance Industries Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed erosion from their market valuation, rest eight companies including HDFC Bank and Infosys made gains.

HDFC's valuation zoomed ₹32,992.86 crore to ₹4,46,174.05 crore, making it the biggest gainer.

The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹29,700.13 crore to ₹10,74,157.65 crore.

Bajaj Finance added ₹24,642.81 crore to ₹3,16,481.88 crore to its valuation.

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank gained ₹15,996.69 crore to reach ₹7,77,119.60 crore and that of Infosys jumped ₹11,376.62 crore to ₹5,06,777.66 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added ₹5,622.59 crore to take its valuation to ₹3,85,870.02 crore and Bharti Airtel witnessed a gain of ₹3,573.39 crore to ₹2,78,560.76 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank went up by ₹1,324.16 crore to ₹3,56,853.67 crore.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed a decline of ₹9,868.14 crore to ₹5,47,846.03 crore and the valuation of Reliance Industries Limited dipped ₹8,463.15 crore to ₹12,62,975.08 crore.

In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) remained at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via