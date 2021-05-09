New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most-valued companies together added ₹81,250.83 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer.

Only Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys took losses in their market capitalisation for the week closed on Friday.

Rest eight companies -- Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India -- emerged as gainers.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹34,623.12 crore to reach ₹11,58,542.89 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd added ₹13,897.69 crore to take its valuation to ₹5,66,950.71 crore.

The valuation of HDFC gained ₹13,728.03 crore to ₹4,50,310.13 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied ₹6,213.06 crore to ₹3,52,756.84 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed ₹4,428.5 crore to ₹4,19,776.85 crore and that of State Bank of India jumped ₹4,239.2 crore to ₹3,19,679.59 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance Ltd gained ₹2,797.59 crore to ₹3,31,436.67 crore and HDFC Bank witnessed an addition of ₹1,323.64 to ₹7,80,174.61 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹40,033.57 crore to ₹12,24,336.42 crore and that of Infosys declined by ₹639.11 crore to ₹5,76,228.85 crore.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 424.11 points or 0.86 per cent.

Reliance Industries was leading the top-10 most-valued companies list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.