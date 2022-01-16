OPEN APP
Eight of top-10 firms add 2.34 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest gainer
NEW DELHI : Eight of the 10 most valued companies together added a whopping 2,34,161.58 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL, Infosys and TCS emerging as the lead gainers.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex last week zoomed 1,478.38 points or 2.47 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped 69,503.71 crore to reach 17,17,265.94 crore.

Infosys added 48,385.63 crore, taking its valuation to 8,10,927.25 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed 42,317.15 crore to 14,68,245.97 crore.

HDFC's valuation surged 21,125.41 crore to 4,91,426.13 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained 18,650.77 crore to reach 5,69,511.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) advanced by 15,127.22 crore to 4,53,593.38 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rallied by 10,291.28 crore to 4,72,686.80 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped 8,760.41 crore to stand at 3,95,810.41 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) declined by 12,217.88 crore to 5,55,560.85 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dipped by 2,854.33 crore to 8,56,439.28 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.

