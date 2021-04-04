Eight of top-10 most valued companies add 1.28 lakh crore in m-cap

The valuation of TCS jumped Rs36,158.22 crore to reach Rs11,71,082.67 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 most valued companies

NEW DELHI : Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added ₹1,28,503.47 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys leading from the front.

Infosys added ₹20,877.24 crore to take its market capitalisation (m-cap) to ₹5,90,229.35 crore and Hindustan Unilever saw its valuation rise by ₹19,842.83 crore to ₹5,63,767.05 crore.

Reliance Industries gained ₹17,401.77 crore to ₹12,81,644.97 crore and State Bank of India added ₹12,003.6 crore to ₹3,30,701.48 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rallied ₹10,681.76 crore to ₹4,10,775.37 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap rose by ₹6,301.56 crore to reach ₹3,57,573.74 crore.

Bajaj Finance added ₹5,236.49 crore to take its valuation to ₹3,17,563.53 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of HDFC Bank declined by ₹3,142.29 crore to ₹8,19,474.22 crore and that of HDFC dipped by ₹171.38 crore to ₹4,56,569.82 crore.

Stock markets were closed on Monday and Friday for holidays.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries ruled the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank and Bajaj Finance.

