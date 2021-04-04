Subscribe
Eight of top-10 most valued companies add 1.28 lakh crore in m-cap

Stock markets were closed on Monday and Friday for holidays.
1 min read . 11:58 AM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added 1,28,503.47 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys leading from the front.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 36,158.22 crore to reach 11,71,082.67 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 most valued companies.

Infosys added 20,877.24 crore to take its market capitalisation (m-cap) to 5,90,229.35 crore and Hindustan Unilever saw its valuation rise by 19,842.83 crore to 5,63,767.05 crore.

Reliance Industries gained 17,401.77 crore to 12,81,644.97 crore and State Bank of India added 12,003.6 crore to 3,30,701.48 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rallied 10,681.76 crore to 4,10,775.37 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap rose by 6,301.56 crore to reach 3,57,573.74 crore.

Bajaj Finance added 5,236.49 crore to take its valuation to 3,17,563.53 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of HDFC Bank declined by 3,142.29 crore to 8,19,474.22 crore and that of HDFC dipped by 171.38 crore to 4,56,569.82 crore.

During the holiday-truncated trading week, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 1,021.33 points or 2%.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries ruled the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank and Bajaj Finance.

