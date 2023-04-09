Eight of top 10 most valued firms add m-cap of ₹82,169 cr last week; HDFC twins sparkle2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 12:42 PM IST
Stock market responded positively to the sudden rate pause by the RBI. The market capitalisation of eight of top-10 valued firms climbed to ₹82,169 crore last week
Despite two extra holidays last week, stock markets witnessed a cheerful rally after RBI's surprise move to pause repo rate hike. Eight of the top 10 most valued firms added ₹82,169.3 crore in market's kitty between April 3rd to 7th. Out of all the companies, HDFC twins emerged as the biggest winners.
