Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added ₹1,52,355.03 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 1,246.89 points or 2.07 per cent.

The benchmark went past the 61,000-mark for the first time ever on Thursday.

Markets were closed on Friday for Dussehra.

Leading the gainers' chart, HDFC Bank's valuation jumped ₹46,348.47 crore to ₹9,33,559.01 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India zoomed ₹29,272.73 crore to ₹4,37,752.20 crore. Reliance Industries Limited added ₹18,384.38 crore to ₹17,11,554.55 crore in its valuation.

The mcap of ICICI Bank rose by ₹16,860.76 crore to reach ₹5,04,249.13 crore and that of HDFC gained ₹16,020.7 crore to ₹5,07,861.84 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rose by ₹15,944.02 crore to ₹3,99,810.31 crore and that of Bajaj Finance jumped by ₹7,526.82 crore to ₹4,74,467.41 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added ₹1,997.15 crore taking its market valuation to ₹6,22,359.73 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by ₹1,19,849.27 crore to ₹13,35,838.42 crore.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services had on Monday tumbled over 6 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings missed market expectations.

The valuation of Infosys tumbled ₹3,414.71 crore to ₹7,27,692.41 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

