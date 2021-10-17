OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Eight of top-10 most valued firms add 1.52 lakh cr to m-cap; HDFC Bank, SBI biggest gainer
Listen to this article

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added 1,52,355.03 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 1,246.89 points or 2.07 per cent.

The benchmark went past the 61,000-mark for the first time ever on Thursday.

Markets were closed on Friday for Dussehra.

Leading the gainers' chart, HDFC Bank's valuation jumped 46,348.47 crore to 9,33,559.01 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India zoomed 29,272.73 crore to 4,37,752.20 crore. Reliance Industries Limited added 18,384.38 crore to 17,11,554.55 crore in its valuation.

The mcap of ICICI Bank rose by 16,860.76 crore to reach 5,04,249.13 crore and that of HDFC gained 16,020.7 crore to 5,07,861.84 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rose by 15,944.02 crore to 3,99,810.31 crore and that of Bajaj Finance jumped by 7,526.82 crore to 4,74,467.41 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Hindustan Unilever added 1,997.15 crore taking its market valuation to 6,22,359.73 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by 1,19,849.27 crore to 13,35,838.42 crore.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services had on Monday tumbled over 6 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings missed market expectations.

The valuation of Infosys tumbled 3,414.71 crore to 7,27,692.41 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout