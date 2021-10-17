Hindustan Unilever added ₹1,997.15 crore taking its market valuation to ₹6,22,359.73 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by ₹1,19,849.27 crore to ₹13,35,838.42 crore.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services had on Monday tumbled over 6 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings missed market expectations.
The valuation of Infosys tumbled ₹3,414.71 crore to ₹7,27,692.41 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
