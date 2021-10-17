This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hindustan Unilever added ₹1,997.15 crore taking its market valuation to ₹6,22,359.73 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services eroded by ₹1,19,849.27 crore to ₹13,35,838.42 crore.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services had on Monday tumbled over 6 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings missed market expectations.
The valuation of Infosys tumbled ₹3,414.71 crore to ₹7,27,692.41 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
