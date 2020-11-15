Subscribe
Eight of top-10 most valued firms add 1.90 lakh crore in m-cap
ICICI Bank's valuation rose 30,142.34 crore to 3,35,771.38 crore.

Eight of top-10 most valued firms add 1.90 lakh crore in m-cap

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST PTI

  • Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation
  • Eight companies including Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel emerged as gainers

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued companies zoomed 1,90,571.55 crore last week, with Bajaj Finance emerging as the biggest gainer, reflecting bullish investor sentiment.

While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation, rest of the eight companies including Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel emerged as gainers.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance jumped 35,878.56 crore to 2,63,538.56 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 most valued firms.

HDFC Bank added 34,077.46 crore to its market valuation, taking it to 7,54,025.75 crore, while HDFC's market capitalisation jumped 31,989.44 crore to 4,15,761.38 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rose 30,142.34 crore to 3,35,771.38 crore, while that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained 22,156.31 crore to 5,14,223.88 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped 17,266.84 crore to 2,62,630.53 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 10,520.48 crore to reach 3,50,501.27 crore.

Infosys added 8,540.12 crore to its market valuation, taking it to 4,82,783.05 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of RIL eroded by 18,392.74 crore to 13,53,624.69 crore.

The valuation of TCS tumbled 14,090.21 crore to 10,02,149.38 crore.

RIL led the chart of top-10 most valued companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

Over the past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,744.92 points or 4.16 per cent.

Domestic markets conducted a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Diwali.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

