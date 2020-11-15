Eight of top-10 most valued firms add 1.90 lakh crore in m-cap

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued companies zoomed ₹1,90,571.55 crore last week, with Bajaj Finance emerging as the biggest gainer, reflecting bullish investor sentiment.

While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation, rest of the eight companies including Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel emerged as gainers.

While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) witnessed erosion in their market capitalisation, rest of the eight companies including Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel emerged as gainers.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance jumped ₹35,878.56 crore to ₹2,63,538.56 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 most valued firms.

HDFC Bank added ₹34,077.46 crore to its market valuation, taking it to ₹7,54,025.75 crore, while HDFC's market capitalisation jumped ₹31,989.44 crore to ₹4,15,761.38 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rose ₹30,142.34 crore to ₹3,35,771.38 crore, while that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained ₹22,156.31 crore to ₹5,14,223.88 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped ₹17,266.84 crore to ₹2,62,630.53 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose ₹10,520.48 crore to reach ₹3,50,501.27 crore.

Infosys added ₹8,540.12 crore to its market valuation, taking it to ₹4,82,783.05 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of RIL eroded by ₹18,392.74 crore to ₹13,53,624.69 crore.

The valuation of TCS tumbled ₹14,090.21 crore to ₹10,02,149.38 crore.

RIL led the chart of top-10 most valued companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

Over the past week, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,744.92 points or 4.16 per cent.

Domestic markets conducted a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Diwali.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.