Eight of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a total loss of ₹1,11,799.05 crore in their market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Limited emerging as leading losers.

Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the only gainers among the 10 most valued listed firms. Last week, the BSE Sensex plummeted 1,110.13 points or 2.81 per cent amid a global sell-off and weak economic data.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank tumbled ₹25,476.75 crore to ₹2,57,073.30 crore. The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) tanked ₹24,216.53 crore to ₹13,16,947.89 crore. HDFC's market cap dropped by ₹20,150.82 crore to ₹3,17,321.63 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by ₹17,642.8 crore to ₹2,72,815.29 crore.

The market valuation of ITC declined by ₹10,951.21 crore to ₹2,29,667.79 crore and of Infosys by ₹6,643.75 crore to ₹3,91,544.91 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market cap dipped by ₹6,471.69 crore to ₹4,99,186.72 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by ₹245.5 crore to ₹2,85,380.21 crore.

In contrast, TCS added ₹19,756.31 crore to its valuation at ₹8,59,202.29 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank rose by ₹2,641.5 crore to ₹6,16,240.17 crore.

In top 10 list of the most-valued firm, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC in that order.

