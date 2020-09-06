Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Eight of top-10 valued firms lose 1.11 lakh cr in market cap, ICICI, RIL worst hit
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

Eight of top-10 valued firms lose 1.11 lakh cr in market cap, ICICI, RIL worst hit

1 min read . 10:30 AM IST PTI

  • The market valuation of ITC declined by 10,951.21 crore to 2,29,667.79 crore and of Infosys by 6,643.75 crore to 3,91,544.91 crore
  • In top 10 list of the most-valued firm, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel

Eight of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a total loss of 1,11,799.05 crore in their market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Limited emerging as leading losers.

Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the only gainers among the 10 most valued listed firms. Last week, the BSE Sensex plummeted 1,110.13 points or 2.81 per cent amid a global sell-off and weak economic data.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank tumbled 25,476.75 crore to 2,57,073.30 crore. The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) tanked 24,216.53 crore to 13,16,947.89 crore. HDFC's market cap dropped by 20,150.82 crore to 3,17,321.63 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by 17,642.8 crore to 2,72,815.29 crore.

The market valuation of ITC declined by 10,951.21 crore to 2,29,667.79 crore and of Infosys by 6,643.75 crore to 3,91,544.91 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market cap dipped by 6,471.69 crore to 4,99,186.72 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by 245.5 crore to 2,85,380.21 crore.

In contrast, TCS added 19,756.31 crore to its valuation at 8,59,202.29 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank rose by 2,641.5 crore to 6,16,240.17 crore.

In top 10 list of the most-valued firm, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC in that order.

