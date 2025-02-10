Markets
Eight stocks to buy and sell today—10 February
Summary
- Stocks to buy and sell on 10 February—Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj, and MarketSmith India recommend these stocks for today.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
• Southern Petrochemical Industries: Buy current market price and at dips to ₹80.5, stop ₹79.80, target ₹90
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more