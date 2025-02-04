Eight stocks to buy and sell today—4 February
Summary
- Here's a list of buy/sell recommendations for today from two analysts: Raja Venkatraman, Ankush Bajaj, and MarketSmith India.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
• TAJ GVK: Buy on dips to above ₹ 398, stop loss ₹390, target ₹415
The stock has been experiencing a lot of volatility, and the recent profit booking dragged the prices into the ‘kumo’ support region and is now spurring a rebound. The robust long body candles are indicating some positive traction ahead. With the RSI pulling back to the neutral zone and a revival thereafter, it suggests we can look at some long opportunities. Consider going long.