Three stocks to buy on Monday, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

• PGEL: Buy above: ₹830 | Stop: ₹855 | Target: ₹890-910

This counter from the electronics industry has been making a base around the MA Bands, indicating the possibility of a revival after a while. Last week’s action highlights that the rise in prices supported by volume could now result in some revival. The RSI shows some positive divergence, again indicating that the trends are on a revival mode and could set some pace to the upside. Buy.

• GABRIEL: Buy above: ₹480 | Stop: ₹468 | Target: ₹515-530

The prices dipped into the Moving Average Bands and are seen showing some bullish signatures. The momentum readings are also showing a revival from neutral zones, which could help the prices rise quickly. As trends are looking promising with the formation of a long body candle, one can look to go long for the next few days. Buy.

• J&K BANK: Buy at: ₹101.50 | Stop: ₹99.50 | Target: ₹107-110

This banking counter managed to stay afloat during the recent capitulation, indicating some steady buying interest developing at lower levels as the supports offered by the neutral zone of RSI clearly spell out that the trends are showing some revival again. With the possibility of some upward bounce emerging, one can consider going long as there is room to the upside.

Stocks recommended by MarketSmith India

Manorama Industries Ltd: Current market price: ₹1,065 | Buy range: ₹1,045-1,070 | Profit goal: ₹1,230 | Stop loss: ₹990 | Timeframe: 2-3 months

Affle (India): Current market price: ₹1,549 | Buy range: ₹1,520-1,560 | Profit goal: ₹1,850 | Stop loss: ₹1,430 | Timeframe: 2-3 months

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

TATA STEEL: Buy at: ₹140.75 | Target: ₹150-155 | Stop loss: ₹134

The stock has broken out of a rectangle pattern on the hourly chart, confirmed by strong volume support. This breakout indicates bullish momentum, suggesting a potential 10-15% rally in the coming days. Traders may look for follow-through buying to confirm the uptrend.

BALRAMPUR CHINI: Buy at: ₹480 | Target: ₹525-540 | Stop loss: ₹444

The stock has broken out of a triangle pattern and a falling wedge on the hourly chart, signaling bullish momentum. This breakout suggests a potential rally towards ₹540, with the recent low acting as a stop-loss. Strong confirmation from volume could further support the uptrend.

JSW STEEL: Buy at: ₹982 | Target: ₹1,050-1,080 | Stop loss: ₹955

The stock shows bullish momentum on the hourly chart, trading above key moving averages. Indicators such as RSI and moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) suggest continued strength, with the average directional index (ADX) confirming trend strength. Key support is at ₹955.

About the analysts: MarketSmith India is a stock research platform. Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.