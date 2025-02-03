Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj: Buy Voltas buy at 1835 tgt 1885-1910 sl 1760. stock has broken imp level of 1810 with good volume we might see a good up trend.

Auropharma buy at 1348 tgt 1405-1426 sl 1320. based on recent bullishness of Pharma sector I have picked this stock looks good stock to buy.

Laurus lab buy at 617 tgt 645-665 sl 584. stock has broken recent high on charts looks a good stock to take bullish trade.

Stocks recommended by MarketSmith India: Vishal Mega Mart Ltd: Current market price ₹ 115.26| Buy range ₹ 110–115| Profit goal ₹ 148| Stop loss ₹ 102| Timeframe 2–3 Months

TAJ GVK Hotels and Resorts Ltd: Current market price ₹ 377.20 | Buy range ₹ 365–380| Profit goal ₹ 455| Stop loss ₹ 355| Timeframe 2–3 Months

Stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman: Mahindra and Mahindra: Venkatraman selects this stock from automotive sector as he feels it has been able to withstand the test of time and has been catering to both the rural as well as the urban.

Bajaj Healthcare: From the healthcare space, he finds that the charts of Bajaj Healthcare have been able to buck the trend and remain resolute.

Jubilant Foodworks: Venkatraman has been tracking the moves in Jubilant Food and he says that this stock after the recent drop into the Kumo cloud due to profit booking is once again showing a steady revival. The recent long body candles that are being displayed are clearly showing a bullish intent.

About the analysts: Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst (registration number INH000010441). Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. MarketSmith India is a stock research platform.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.