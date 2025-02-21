Eight top stock picks for 21 February from leading market experts

This software counter has been making a base, and the infusion of some newfound momentum indicates that a revival is emerging after a while. Thursday’s action highlights that the rise in prices of this counter has been quite steady, and a volume-led rise could now result in some revival. The relative strength index (RSI) showing some positive divergence indicates that the trends are in a revival mode and could set some pace to the upside.

• Healthcare Global Enterprises: Buy above ₹510, stop ₹495, target ₹555

After the prices dipped into the moving average bands are seen holding out the bearish tones and the momentum readings are seen producing a rebound from lower levels. That could help the prices rise quickly. As trends are looking promising with formation of a long body candle, one can look to go long for the next few days.

• Wockhardt: Buy at ₹1,390, stop ₹1,365 target ₹1,510

Wockhardt, after the recent correction, has displayed some renewed enthusiasm as the supports offered by the moving average bands clearly spell out that the trends are showing some revival again. With a possibility of some upward bounce emerging, one can consider going long in this stock as there is more room for upside.

Stocks recommended by MarketSmith India: ● Sundaram Finance Ltd: Current market price ₹ 4,689.70 | Buy range ₹ 4,600–4,720 | Profit goal ₹ 5,570| Stop loss ₹ 4,280 | Timeframe 2–3 Months

● Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd: Current market price ₹ 1,367.80 | Buy range ₹ 1,340–1,380 | Profit goal ₹ 1,630 | Stop loss ₹ 1,250 | Timeframe 2–3 Weeks

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj: Hindalco : Buy at ₹638 | Target ₹690-710 | Stop loss ₹615

The stock has formed a double bottom, breaking above ₹620 with strong volumes, confirming a bullish breakout. If the ₹620 level holds as support, the momentum can push the stock higher. Based on the pattern, a short-term target of 700 looks achievable.

Shriram Finance: Buy at ₹580 | Target ₹625-640 | Stop loss ₹558

On the hourly chart, the stock is forming a triangle pattern and is on the verge of a breakout. If it sustains above the ₹590 level in the coming days, an upside move towards ₹625- ₹640 can be expected. A strong breakout with volume confirmation will strengthen the bullish momentum.

NTPC Ltd : Buy at ₹325 | Target ₹355-367 | Stop loss ₹309

On the hourly chart, the stock is breaking out of a triangle pattern with confirmation from RSI bullish divergence. Entering a long trade with a low-risk approach could present a good opportunity.

About the analysts: MarketSmith India is a stock research platform. Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions