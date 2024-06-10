EIH Associated Hotels stock rallies 17%, hits record high after board considers bonus shares
Over the past year, the company's shares have risen by 61.3%, and in the current calendar year, the stock has surged by 73.5%. In just the past month, the stock has gained over 10 per cent.
Shares of EIH Associated Hotels, the flagship company of The Oberoi Hotels, surged 17 per cent on the BSE on Monday, reaching a new 52-week high of ₹845. This rally was followed by the company's announcement that it would hold a board meeting on June 14 to consider issuing bonus shares.
