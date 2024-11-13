EIH reports record Q2 results amid ambitious expansion plans, revenue rises 14 percent YoY to ₹558 crore

EIH Ltd., the hospitality arm of The Oberoi Group, has reported record Q2FY25 results reflecting its “robust growth and commitment” to the luxury hotels space, the company said in a release.
Standalone revenue for Q2FY25 reported was ₹558 crore, up over 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and EBITDA on standalone basis was reported at ₹189 crore, up more than 27 per cent YoY. Further, profit after tax on standalone basis was reported at ₹114 crore, a over 34 per cent jump YoY.
Vikram Oberoi, CEO & MD of EIH in the release said, “Our record-breaking second-quarter results highlight strong demand, with standalone and consolidated Profit Before Tax rising by 34 per cent and 41 per cent YoY. This strong financial momentum reflects the unwavering trust our guests place in our brand and the relentless commitment of our teams to deliver outstanding service.”
The company also announced its expansion plan envisioning a pipeline of 20 properties to be completed by 2029. This will comprise of 17 hotels, two luxury boats, and a Nile Cruiser, the statement added.
All you need to know:
Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of EIH in a statement said, “With a confirmed expansion plan of 20 new properties … we are strategically growing our portfolio across key domestic and international markets. This growth trajectory reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and underscores our ongoing focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles as we build a sustainable future for luxury hospitality synonymous with our brands.”
