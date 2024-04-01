EIH shares rally 8% after company announces plans to construct Oberoi luxury resort in Goa
EIH is slated to invest ₹421 crore for this endeavor, with the anticipated commencement of operations set for October 1, 2027. The company's Board of Directors greenlit the investment proposal during its meeting on March 28.
Shares of EIH surged by almost 8% following the company's revelation of its intention to develop an Oberoi luxury resort in South Goa, earmarking an investment of ₹421 crore for the project.
