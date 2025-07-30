EIH to JB Chemicals: 10 key stocks to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, 30 July 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: EIH, JB Chemicals, Aurionpro Solutions, BASF India, Cravatex, Hawkins Cookers, MM Forgings, NOCIL, Permanent Magnets Ltd., and VRL Logistics are 10 key stocks to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

These companies, along with many others, have set July 30, 2025, as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be added to the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors had to purchase stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend Payout and other details EIH Ltd: The company has suggested a final dividend of 75%, or ₹1.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹2/-, for the fiscal year 2024-25. The dividend will be paid on or before Sunday, August 31, 2025, subject to tax deduction at source.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd: The company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹7.00 (700%) per equity share with a face value of ₹1 for 2024-25 during their meeting today.

The dividend, if declared, will be paid on August 13, 2025.

Aurionpro Solutions: The first interim dividend was declared at 10% of ₹1/- per equity share with a face value of Rs.10/- for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders listed as beneficial owners of shares in the company's register or depositories as of the record date, Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders on or before August 21, 2025.

BASF India Ltd: BASF India had recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per share. The dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at the AGM, will be paid on or after Saturday, August 16, 2025

Cravatex Ltd: Cravatex had recommended a dividend of ₹12.5 per share, having a face value of ₹10.

Hawkins Cookers Ltd: At its meeting on May 28, 2025, the company's Board of Directors proposed that the shareholders receive a dividend of ₹130 per equity share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

MM Forgings Ltd: MM Forgings had recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders.

NOCIL Ltd: NOCIL had declared a dividend of ₹2.0 per share.

Permanent Magnets Ltd: Permanent Magnets: had recommended a dividend of ₹2.0 per share

VRL Logistics Ltd: VRL Logistics had declared a dividend of ₹10.0 per share.