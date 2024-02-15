Ekta Kapoor-backed Balaji Telefilms shares hit record high after announcement of release date for Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2
Ekta Kapoor's promoter group company has declared 19th April 2024 as the release date for its upcoming film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Stock market today: Balaji Telefilms shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent few years. In the last one year, this entertainment stock backed by Ekta Kapoor has delivered over 150 percent return to its shareholders. However, the entertainment company is news these days for its upcoming flick Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2.
