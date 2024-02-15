Stock market today: Balaji Telefilms shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent few years. In the last one year, this entertainment stock backed by Ekta Kapoor has delivered over 150 percent return to its shareholders. However, the entertainment company is news these days for its upcoming flick Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The entertainment company recently announced a new release date for its upcoming movie Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 which has attracted the attention of Dalal Street bulls. One of the most awaited cult franchises of Bollywood was earlier planned for release on 16th February 2024.

Balaji Telefilms declared on Wednesday that the next franchise of its successful flick Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 will be released on 19th April 2024 and the market is expecting that the upcoming Bollywood film may turn out a box office grosser.

Balaji Telefilms share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹132 apiece on the NSE, which turned out a new record high for the entertainment stock.

Balaji Telefilms news Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms’ highly anticipated Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 has been in the headlines ever since its announcement. Amid the hyped fervor for the film among the audience, the excitement raised a notch higher when the makers officially announced the commencement of the shoot. Now, to elevate the exhilaration, the makers have dropped an immensely intriguing motion poster revealing the new release date, 19th April 2024.

The makers of Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 gave a glimpse of its quirky world in the new motion poster. Bold, thrilling, and captivating, the motion poster features a heart with pulsating social media app icons that exude the theme of the film being based on love and sex in the time of the digital era!

While announcing the new release date, the makers shared the motion poster on social media and jotted down the caption - "Yeh Valentine's Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai!

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is Directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Balaji Telefilms shareholding Balaji Telefilms Ltd, which is also known by the name of one of its promoters Ekta Kapoor, has shared its shareholding pattern for the October to December 2023 quarter with the Indian exchanges. As per this latest shareholding pattern of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, The company has four promoters, who are Cine actor Jeetendra and his wife Shobha Kapoor, his son Tushar Kapoor and daughter Ekta Kapoor.

As per the shareholding pattern of Balaji Telefilms for Q3FY24, Ekta Kapoor owns the maximum promoter holding to the tune of 18.23 percent followed by her mother Shobha Kapoor, who owns a 10.89 percent stake in the company, Jeetendra owns 3.22 percent stake in the company while his son Tushar Kapoor owns 2.01 percent stake in Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

