Elara Capital bullish on this hotel stock, sees a 26% upside after Q4 results; here's why
Elara Capital reiterates 'Buy' for Juniper Hotels post Q4 results, with a target price of ₹545, expecting a 26% rise. Juniper Hotels focusing on big box hotels in strategic areas, modernizing existing hotels. Growth seen in luxury portfolio with 26% gain in revenue to ₹250 crore in Q4FY24.
Domestic brokerage Elara Capital has reiterated a "Buy" recommendation for Juniper Hotels following its Q4 results (Q4FY24), with a target price of ₹545. The brokerage firm estimates that the stock might rise by 26% going forward.
