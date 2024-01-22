Elara Securities raises target price of Reliance Industries post Q3 results; buy or sell?
Reliance Industries’ EBITDA grew 16% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹407 billion in Q3FY24 versus its estimates of ₹381 billion.
Brokerage firm Elara Securities has increased the target price of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to ₹3,354, while retaining the ‘buy’ tag on the stock after conglomerate reported its third quarter results for FY24 last week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started