Elara Securities reiterates 'sell' call on RITES after 43% jump in stock
In the September quarter, RITES reported a 23.49% drop in consolidated net profit to ₹101 crore. The company's revenue from operations also fell 11.68% to ₹582 crore. Elara Securities expects an earnings CAGR of 12% during FY23-26E.
After an over 43 percent jump in the stock in 2023 YTD, brokerage house Elara Securities reiterated its ‘sell’ call on RITES with a target price of ₹370, indicating a downside of over 21 percent.
