Elcid Investments: One of India's highest-priced stocks fixes record date for dividend; details here

Dividend stock in focus: Elcid Investments, which once dominated headlines as one of the most expensive stocks on the Indian stock market, is back in focus after announcing the record date for its dividend. The company has set Wednesday, July 23, 2025, as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive a dividend for the financial year 2024–25, subject to approval at the upcoming 44th Annual General Meeting.

While announcing its March quarter results, the company declared a final dividend of ₹25 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. Elcid has rewarded its shareholders with a dividend of ₹25 per share in each of the last two financial years as well.

Elcid Investments share price cracks over 55% from November peak Elcid Investments' stock has fallen over 55 per cent from its record high after a dramatic surge earlier in November. The company made headlines after its relisting on October 29, which followed an extraordinary 6,685,452 percent rise in its stock price.

The surge was a result of a special call auction mechanism introduced by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), aimed at enabling price discovery for select investment holding companies. The auction pushed the stock price to a staggering ₹236,250 per share.

Following its relisting, Elcid Investments continued to climb, reaching an all-time high of ₹316,597 per share. However, the stock has since experienced a sharp correction, falling by 56 per cent from its peak to its current price of ₹140,299 per share.

Elcid Investments functions as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an investment company. Holding companies like Elcid typically own shares in other listed firms but do not engage in active business operations. As a result, these companies often trade at a significant discount on their book value due to limited liquidity and low trading volumes.