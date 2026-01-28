Elcid Investments Q3 results: Company turns profitable with ₹47 crore net profit; revenue jumps to ₹61 crore

Elcid Investments, one of the most expensive stocks in the Indian stock market, announced its December quarter performance today, January 28, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹47.37 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a loss of ₹7 crore posted in the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹61.37 crore, compared with a loss of ₹5.25 crore in the same period last year. In the preceding September quarter, the company had reported revenue of ₹43.98 crore and a net profit of ₹32 crore.

Elcid Investments Ltd is a Mumbai-based, RBI-registered Core Investment Company (CIC) and NBFC, known for holding a massive long-term stake in Asian Paints. It operates primarily as a holding company with subsidiaries Murahar Investments & Trading Co. Ltd. and Suptaswar Investments & Trading Co. Ltd.

Elcid Investments share price trend Elcid Investments stock has fallen over 65% from its record high in November 2025. The company made headlines in late 2024 after its relisting, which followed an extraordinary 6,685,452% rise in its stock price.

The surge was a result of a special call auction mechanism introduced by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), aimed at enabling price discovery for select investment holding companies. The auction pushed the stock price to a staggering ₹236,250 per share, and the stock went on to hit a new record high of ₹332,399 apiece in November 2024, emerging as the most expensive stock on Dalal Street.

However, the stock has since experienced a sharp correction, falling by 65% from its peak to its current price of ₹115,670 per share. Although it remains among the most expensive stocks, it is priced just below MRF, which currently trades at ₹134,935 per share.