Elcid Investments Q3 results: Company turns profitable with ₹47 crore net profit; revenue jumps to ₹61 crore

Elcid Investments reported a net profit of 47.37 crore for the December quarter, recovering from a loss of 7 crore last year. Revenue rose to 61.37 crore, up from a loss of 5.25 crore, despite a 65% drop from its record high.

A Ksheerasagar
Published28 Jan 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Elcid Investments stock has fallen over 65% from its record high in November 2025
Elcid Investments stock has fallen over 65% from its record high in November 2025(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Elcid Investments, one of the most expensive stocks in the Indian stock market, announced its December quarter performance today, January 28, reporting a consolidated net profit of 47.37 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a loss of 7 crore posted in the same period last year.

Its revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at 61.37 crore, compared with a loss of 5.25 crore in the same period last year. In the preceding September quarter, the company had reported revenue of 43.98 crore and a net profit of 32 crore.

Elcid Investments Ltd is a Mumbai-based, RBI-registered Core Investment Company (CIC) and NBFC, known for holding a massive long-term stake in Asian Paints. It operates primarily as a holding company with subsidiaries Murahar Investments & Trading Co. Ltd. and Suptaswar Investments & Trading Co. Ltd.

Elcid Investments share price trend

Elcid Investments stock has fallen over 65% from its record high in November 2025. The company made headlines in late 2024 after its relisting, which followed an extraordinary 6,685,452% rise in its stock price.

The surge was a result of a special call auction mechanism introduced by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), aimed at enabling price discovery for select investment holding companies. The auction pushed the stock price to a staggering 236,250 per share, and the stock went on to hit a new record high of 332,399 apiece in November 2024, emerging as the most expensive stock on Dalal Street.

However, the stock has since experienced a sharp correction, falling by 65% from its peak to its current price of 115,670 per share. Although it remains among the most expensive stocks, it is priced just below MRF, which currently trades at 134,935 per share.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Elcid InvestmentsQ3 Results
