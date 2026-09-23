This stock is one of the top gainers in Nifty 500 today - Check share price performance | Do you own it?

Elecon Engineering share price rallied as much as 10% on NSE, making it one of the top gainers in Nifty 500 index in Wednesday's trading session. The stock extended its upward rally for second session straight

Elecon Engineering shares opened at ₹420.55 today, and hit an intraday high of ₹476.90 on 23 September. The small-cap stock hit 52-week high of ₹628.15 on Tuesday.

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The rally in the Elecon Engineering share came in after the small-cap stock witnessed a spurt in trading volume on the exchanges. According to data available on NSE, around 243.50 lakhs shares changed hands during the intraday session on Wednesday.

Ola Electric, Bikaji Foods, Wock Pharma were among other gainers on Nifty 500 on 23 September.

Elecon Engineering Q1 results 2026 Elecon Engineering reported a 5.3% year-on-year decline in revenue to ₹392 crore in Q1FY25, compared with ₹414 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. PAT stood unchanged at ₹73 crore year-on-year, although it declined 30% sequentially from the March quarter.

EBITDA fell 7.6% to ₹92 crore in the June quarter, from ₹100 crore in Q1FY24. Consequently, the company’s EBITDA margin contracted by 60 basis points to 23.5% in Q1FY25, compared with 24.1% a year earlier.

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Revenue from Elecon Engineering’s core gear division stood at ₹334 crore, down from ₹361 crore in the year-ago period. In a stock exchange filing, the company attributed the decline to weaker order inflows, which were affected by the general elections.

The material handling equipment (MHE) segment reported revenue of ₹58 crore in the June quarter, up 9% from ₹54 crore in the same period last year.

The company said its continued focus on product supply and the aftermarket business in the MHE segment has resulted in a significant turnaround in profitability.

On the international front, Elecon Engineering said it remains on track to achieve its target of generating 50% of its revenue from overseas markets by 2029-30.

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“In Q1FY25, our international business contributed approximately 34% to our overall consolidated revenues. With strong endorsements from existing OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and our ongoing brand-building and marketing efforts, we are confident in reaching this ambitious target,” said Prayasvin B Patel, chairman and managing director of Elecon Engineering.

Elecon Engineering share price performance Elecon Engineering stock has shown a strong near-term recovery, gaining 12.46% in the past week. The sharp weekly rise comes after a period of weakness, with the stock also gaining 1.45% over the past month.

Furthermore, the small-cap stock declined 4.70% year-to-date (YTD) and is down 24.33% over the past one year.

Over a longer horizon, however, Elecon Engineering has delivered substantial gains. The stock has risen 27.38% in three years and an impressive 432.06% over five years.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.