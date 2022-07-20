Elecon Engineering to TD Power: Why capital goods stocks are skyrocketing

Speaking on the reason for rise in capital goods stocks, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Capital goods shares were at a discounted price as the sector had received heavy beating in last two years. But, now after the decrease in their raw material and better monsoon prediction, market is buzz on these stocks for last two to three months. However, rally in such stocks won't last for more than one to two quarters. So, my advice to shareholders of the consumer durable stocks is to book profit in short term."