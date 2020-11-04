Election Day means sitting tight for some young stock traders

For young Americans, Tuesday is significant for more reasons than just one: Many aren’t just voting in a presidential election for the first time—some are also trying their hands at trading around it.

As a rush of individual investors have flooded the market this year, hoping to take advantage of commission-free trading and 2020’s wild stocks swings, many are confronting the tall task of trying to navigate one of the most extraordinary elections in U.S. history.

Attempting to be on the right side of a presidential race can be difficult under normal circumstances; this year brings the uncertainty that results of the contest between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden could be delayed or contested.

Analysts are predicting that such unpredictability could fuel volatility in financial markets for days to come, offering investors the opportunity to capitalize on big gains—or suffer big losses.

But in one online investment community, many retail traders have decided to largely sit and watch.

In the HaiKhuu Trading community, hosted on Discord, a messaging platform that allows users to communicate on servers with others who share their interests, individual investors on Tuesday chatted about their investment strategies.

Among many of them, there was a clear theme: proceed with caution.

“Today I’m personally less active—there’s a lot of uncertainty," said John Bevis, a 28-year-old investor from South Carolina who pays a monthly fee to access HaiKhuu Trading’s exclusive chat rooms and daily live-trading call. “If Biden wins, will there be a contested election? Will it be better for the market?"

Mr. Bevis, who trades on platforms operated by Robinhood Markets, Webull Financial LLC and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., said he is currently holding more cash than normal and has opted to trade options with expiration dates that are farther out, a move that increases the likelihood that the trade will be profitable but typically costs more money. Normally, Mr. Bevis trades options with much shorter expiration dates.

Anticipating that the market could drop in the weeks ahead, he said he recently purchased a put option for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, giving him the right—but not the obligation—to sell at a later date.

Allen Tran, a 22-year-old Chicago resident who runs the HaiKhuu Trading server on Discord, said that he is holding far more cash in his TD Ameritrade brokerage account than usual as he anticipates widespread volatility in the days ahead.

“If you told me two months ago that I was going to be 90% in cash, I’d be like, ‘Dude, are you trying to trade or are you just trying to sit there and do nothing?’" said Mr. Tran, the founder of HaiKhuu LLC. “But making no position right now is still making a position. Back then, when things were safer, and things were a little more bullish, I’d say that you have to invest that money, you have to put that somewhere where the money could work for you."

But now, he said, “It’s like we’re in the middle of a game of Monopoly and we’re just chilling on free parking without having to roll the dice or pay rent or get sent to jail."

In addition to holding cash, Mr. Tran—whose Discord server boasts thousands of users, including a “couple hundred," he said, who pay for exclusive access—continues to own reliable, blue-chip companies, which he intends to hold for years to come.

Additionally, he has continued to trade shares of a few individual stocks this week, including Boeing Co., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. He also holds a few put options for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

As for what’s next as Tuesday’s results roll in? Mr. Tran says he has strategies laid out for a Democrat or Republican victory, as well as one for a contested result.

If Mr. Biden emerges victorious, Mr. Tran said he anticipates the U.S. stock market may fall, in which case he plans to purchase stocks “at a price that I’m happy with." If President Trump wins, Mr. Tran said he would likely amp up his day trading in anticipation that stocks will climb higher.

And in the event that no clear candidate emerges as a winner Tuesday evening, Mr. Tran’s plan is simple: He plans, for the most part, to wait and see what emerges in the coming days.

“Someone is going to make a lot of money or lose a lot of money," Mr. Tran said. “I’d rather sit on the sidelines and watch those two play the game."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

