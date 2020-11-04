Election Day means sitting tight for some young stock traders

“If you told me two months ago that I was going to be 90% in cash, I’d be like, ‘Dude, are you trying to trade or are you just trying to sit there and do nothing?’" said Mr. Tran, the founder of HaiKhuu LLC. “But making no position right now is still making a position. Back then, when things were safer, and things were a little more bullish, I’d say that you have to invest that money, you have to put that somewhere where the money could work for you."