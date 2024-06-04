Election Results 2024: 8 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight - Gift Nifty, US PMI to bond yields
Election Results 2024: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,560 level, a premium of nearly 150 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a strong start for the Indian stock market indices.
Election Results 2024: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, the day of election results 2024 will be announced.
