Election Results 2024: Here's what to expect from Indian stock market and what should be your trading strategy
Stock markets tend to recover and even thrive in the longer term, despite initial volatility. For instance, even after the 2014 and 2019 elections, the Indian stock market saw significant gains in the months following the election results.
After witnessing a major bloodbath on June 4 due to Bharatiya Janata Party's failure to secure a halfway mark majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Indian stock market will now turn its focus to the core macroeconomic factors and upcoming Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting.
