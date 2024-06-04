Election results: Markets crack 5%! Is today's fall an opportunity for long-term investors? Experts advise strategy
Market turmoil ensued as early Lok Sabha election trends contradicted exit poll predictions, causing panic among investors. Sensex dropped 5.4%, wiping out Monday's gains. With uncertainty looming, experts weigh in on strategies to weather the storm and seize opportunities amidst the turbulence.
Indian markets witnessed a sharp selloff on Tuesday, June 4, erasing all of Monday's gains as early trends indicated that the Lok Sabha election results could be tighter than exit polls had predicted.
