Election Results 2024: Metal Index crashes 10%: NALCO, SAIL, NMDC Hindustan Copper share price dip up to 19%
Election Results 2024:Nifty Metal Index tumbled more than10% during the intraday trades on Tuesday. The fall was led by decline in share prices of NALCO, SAIL, NMDC, Hindustan Copper that dipped up to 19%.
