Election Results 2024: The Nifty Metal index crashed more than 10% during the intraday traded on Tuesday. The stocks as NALCO, SAIL, NMDC Hindustan Copper share price fell 15-19% during the intraday trades leading to the fall in index.

The Public Sector undertaking as National Aluminium Company (NALCO) , Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), NMDC Hindustan Copper led the fall in the Nifty index. The Investor confidence that had remained high on public Sector undertaking as Nalco, SAIL, NMDC and Hindustan copper however got impacted with ruling Bhartiya Janta Party led National Democratic alliance not receiving the mandate as per expectations in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections as indicated by the early trends.

Also Read- Multibagger PSU stocks including PFC, REC, RVNL fall up to 25%; Nifty PSE index hits 2-month low

The other metal companies as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries Vedanta Ltd , Hindustan Zinc Ltd share prices also saw sharp 6-9% fall and were not much behind the Public sector pack.

The confidence on steel demand has remained strong in the country led by government led infrastructure spending and hence the Lok Sabha Election results outcome not meeting expectations meant that the investor sentiments were bound to get hurt, said an analyst at a domestic broking.

The APL Apollo Limited share price also corrected more than 5%.

Also Read- Election Results 2024: Nifty Oil & Gas index cracks 13%; GAIL, Oil India, ONGC, HPCL share prices decline 15-25%, RIL 9%

Even though analysts remain positive on metal stocks but looking at the volatility in the equity market till government formation is complete, they remain watchful. The other factor to be watched for is the China demand, that also is expected to remain strong. China remains the largest producer and consumer of the commodities and stronger China demand can push up international steel prices too. The same is positive for Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, JSW Steel, SAIL an even NMDC share prices

Notably the Base metals as Aluminium , Copper Zinc and others ave seen good up tick in the prices on the London Metal Exchange which is positive for Hindalco Industries Vedanta Ltd , Hindustan Zinc Ltd , Nalco share prices.

Also Read- HUL shares gain 4%, FMCG stocks trading in green while market crashes

The Aluminum prices that were close to $2100 a tonne in January have gained and are at $2600 a tonne levels now. Copper Prices too that were around $8000 a tonne in February are above $10,000 a tonne level. Zinc also has seen its prices on the LME rise from sub $2300 a tonne levels in February to more than $2900 a tonne levels now. All this bodes well for Hindalco Industries Vedanta Ltd , Hindustan Zinc Ltd and even Nalco share prices.

Notably Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries and Anil Agarwal, founder and Chairman of Vedanta group have recently said that they expect Aluminium demand to remain strong in the country.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

also The

HINDUSTAN COPPER More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!