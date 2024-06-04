Election Results 2024: Nifty Oil & Gas index cracks 13%; GAIL, Oil India, ONGC, HPCL share prices decline 15-25%, RIL 9%
Election Results 2024: Nifty Oil & Gas index declined more than 14% on Tuesday. GAIL Ltd , Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Oil India limited , were among the prominent upstream oil and Gas producer saw its share price decline 15-25% in intraday trades. GAIL Ltd was the largest loser with 24.72% decline in share price.
