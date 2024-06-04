Election Results 2024: With BJP likely to fall short of halfway mark, Shankar Sharma predicts LTCG, STCG tax to go down
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped over 5% after exit polls indicated NDA winning over 350 seats. Market stability expected with BJP as primary victor. Shankar Sharma suggests STCG and LTCG tax may be reduced but not increased.
Ace investor Shankar Sharma, who has been following the trends of the election results, stated on X (formerly Twitter) that one thing was certain: given the current situation, in which PM Modi's NDA and the INDIA bloc are in a close battle with one another, short-term capital gains tax (STCG) and long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) might be reduced but would not be raised.
