Bracing for volatility: Brokers up margin requirement ahead of election result
Summary
- Market sensitivity is high, echoing past volatilities like the 2004 trading halts and 2009 surges
- Brokerages are tightening trading capabilities, limiting investors' ability to leverage their credit balances amid election-related uncertainties
MUMBAI : As India counts down the days to the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, due on 4 June, anticipation is building and not just among voters. Key brokerage firms are bolstering their defences, preparing for potential market volatility that often accompanies election outcomes.