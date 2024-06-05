Election stocks to buy or sell: Sun TV to Pidilite — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today
Stocks to buy today: After the Lok Sabha Election result, Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks — Godrej CP, Max India, Pidilite, Sun TV, and McDowell-N
Stocks to buy or sell: After the disappointing Lok Sabha Election 2024 results, the Indian stock market witnessed a heavy bloodbath on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index witnessed the worst-ever intraday loss in over four years, as the 50-stock index crashed 1379 points and finished at 21,884. However, despite this stock market crash, the Nifty FMCG index ended one percent higher, and some stocks managed to end higher. Some of them also gave a fresh breakout on the technical chart pattern.
