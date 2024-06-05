Explore
Election stocks to buy or sell: Sun TV to Pidilite — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today

Asit Manohar

Stocks to buy today: After the Lok Sabha Election result, Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks — Godrej CP, Max India, Pidilite, Sun TV, and McDowell-N

Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that the India VIX Index has broken below 25, and the Indian volatility index is expected to oscillate in the 20-25 range in the near term. (MINT)Premium
Stock market today: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that the India VIX Index has broken below 25, and the Indian volatility index is expected to oscillate in the 20-25 range in the near term. (MINT)

Stocks to buy or sell: After the disappointing Lok Sabha Election 2024 results, the Indian stock market witnessed a heavy bloodbath on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index witnessed the worst-ever intraday loss in over four years, as the 50-stock index crashed 1379 points and finished at 21,884. However, despite this stock market crash, the Nifty FMCG index ended one percent higher, and some stocks managed to end higher. Some of them also gave a fresh breakout on the technical chart pattern.

Breakout stocks today

According to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, the volatility in the Indian stock market is expected to continue for a few more sessions. The Choice Broking expert advised investors to look at those stocks that ended higher yesterday, as some breakout stocks still look positive on the chart pattern. Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these five breakout stocks today: Godrej Consumer Products, Max India, Pidilite Industries, Sun TV, and McDowell-N or United Spirits.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The India VIX Index has broken below 25, and the Indian volatility index is expected to oscillate in the 20-25 range in the near term. So, one can expect the volatility in the Indian stock market to continue for a few more sessions."

He advised intraday traders and investors to maintain strict stop losses, saying, "The Nifty 50 index today has immediate support placed at 21,650 to 21,600 level, whereas the 50-stock index, which is crucial support, is now placed at 21,100 to 21,200 mark. On the upper side, Nifty today may face resistance at 22,250 to 22,300 zones."

Stocks to buy today

1] Godrej Consumer Products: Buy at CMP, target 1470, stop loss 1285;

2] Max India: Buy at CMP, target 275 and 300, stop loss 240;

3] Pidilite Industries: Buy at CMP, target 3222, stop loss 2965;

4] Sun TV: Buy at CMP, target 750, stop loss 680; and

5] MCDOWELL_N: Buy at CMP, target 1300, stop loss 1240.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 05 Jun 2024, 09:49 AM IST
