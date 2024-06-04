Election stocks to buy: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today — June 4
Election stocks to buy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — GIPCL, GAIL, Ashapura Minechem, CONCOR, and NCC
Buy or sell on Lok Sabha Election result: On account of strong global cues, better-than-expected Indian GDP numbers and exit polls giving the third term to the incumbent Narendra Modi government, the Indian stock market registered a robust rally on Monday. The Nifty 50 index logged its best session in over three years as the 50-stock index ended 733 points higher after touching a new high of 23,338. Other two frontline indices also touched new record highs. The BSE Sensex registered over 2500 points gain and touched a new high of 76,738 during the Monday rally. The Bank Nifty index surged around 2000 points and made a new lifetime high of 51,133 on the penultimate day of the Lok Sabha Election result.
