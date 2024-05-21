Elections 2024 & Stock Markets: ‘Stop predicting, start…’ says Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind
The Indian stock market has been volatile for the last few weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome even though the market is still fairly hopeful that the BJP-led NDA will retain power after the election.
Investors should not try to predict the course of the market. Instead, they should respond and react accordingly, says market expert Deepak Shenoy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started