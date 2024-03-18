Understanding EMPS

The primary goal of the EMPS is to foster the adoption of e2Ws and e3Ws, with a secondary objective of gradually reducing the industry's reliance on subsidies. The government has reduced the maximum subsidy for e2Ws to ₹10,000 per vehicle, down from ₹22,500, and for e3Ws to ₹50,000 from ₹111,505. Additionally, both vehicle categories will benefit from an incentive of ₹5,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).