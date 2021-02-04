Electric-car buzz pushes up shares in company with nothing but cash

Electric-car buzz pushes up shares in company with nothing but cash5 min read . 12:31 PM IST
- Churchill Capital Corp IV’s stock has more than tripled on report it is in talks with Lucid Motors
When news emerged in December that Churchill Capital Corp IV, a blank-check company with no assets beyond its $2 billion in cash, had made an offer to acquire DirecTV, its stock barely moved.
After a report in January that Churchill was in talks to merge with the buzzy electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc., it was a different story.
