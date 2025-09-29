EA Stock Price: Electronic Arts climbs 5% on being acquired for $52.5 billion by private equity firms

Shares of Electronic Arts, the maker of video games like “Madden NFL," “Battlefield,” and “The Sims,” climbed 5% on Monday after announcing that it is being acquired for $52.5 billion by a consortium of private equity firms.

Silver Lake Partners, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF, and Affinity Partners will pay EA’s stockholders $210 per share. Affinity Partners is run by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.