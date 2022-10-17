Electronics Mart India shares make strong market debut, list at premium

Electronics Mart India IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The price range for the offer was at ₹56-59 per share. The company said that it intends to utilise the net proceeds to fund its capital expenditure, support incremental working capital requirements and pay debt and will also be used for general corporate purposes.

